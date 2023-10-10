Two Hamas political bureau members killed in Israelis airstrikes

Two political bureau members of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) were killed by Israelis airstrikes, an official source from Hamas told Xinhua on Tuesday.

Zakaria Abu Muammar and Jawad Abu Shamala were killed by an Israeli airstrike on Khan Younis in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, the source said.

Avichay Adraee, spokesperson for the Israeli army, confirmed in a press statement that Israeli warplanes had killed Abu Shamala, the minister of economy of Hamas.

Abu Shamala was responsible for managing Hamas's financial affairs and allocating funds to finance and direct operations inside and outside the Gaza Strip, according to Adraee.