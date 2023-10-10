Egypt warns Gazans of imminent Israeli attack on crossing point

Egypt warned Gazans of imminent Israeli attacks on the only crossing point between the north African country and the Palestinian enclave and urged them to evacuate from the area.

Egypt has warned Gazans of imminent Israeli attacks on the only crossing point between the north African country and the Palestinian enclave and urged them to evacuate from the area, the Gaza-based Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

Ministry spokesperson Iyad al-Bozzom said in a press statement that Israeli warplanes had attacked the Rafah crossing early on Tuesday for the second time in the past 48 hours to obstruct the entry and exit of passengers via the crossing.

The Egyptian authorities managing the crossing have warned of the risks of Israeli bombings and asked the Palestinians to leave the area, according to al-Bozzom.

At least two Palestinian government employees were injured in the Israeli attacks, a Palestinian medical worker told Xinhua.

A Palestinian eyewitness who requests anonymity said many Gazans had to return to their homes after failing to travel to Egypt, while dozens of Palestinians are now stranded on the Egyptian side of the crossing.