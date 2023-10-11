Israeli death toll reaches 1,200 in Hamas attack

Number of fatalities in Hamas' attack on Israel has reached at least 1,200, an Israeli military spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Reuters

The spokesperson also confirmed that the number of injuries in Israel since Saturday's attack began surpassed 2,700.

Meanwhile, more than 900 people have been killed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza, including 260 children and 230 women, and 4,500 others injured, according to figures released by the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza on Tuesday night.