China has no 'selfish' interests on Palestinian issues

China has no "selfish" interests on the Palestinian issue and has always stood on the side of peace and justice, Zhai Jun, China's special envoy on the Middle East, said on Thursday.

China sincerely hopes that Israel and the Palestinians can co-exist peacefully, Zhai said, according to a statement posted by China's foreign ministry.