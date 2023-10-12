Israeli attack targets Damascus, Aleppo airports in Syria
20:07 UTC+8, 2023-10-12 0
Israeli attack targeted both the international airports of Damascus and Aleppo cities on Thursday, the state news agency SANA reported.
The newspaper al-Watan said both airports were rendered out of service after the attack.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
