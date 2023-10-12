﻿
News / World

1,354 Palestinians killed by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

Xinhua
  20:33 UTC+8, 2023-10-12       0
At least 1,354 Palestinians were killed, and 6,049 others wounded by the ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, according to the Gaza-based health ministry.
Xinhua
  20:33 UTC+8, 2023-10-12       0
1,354 Palestinians killed by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Reuters

A girl mourns the death of Palestinians from the Samour family, who were killed in Israeli strikes on their house, at a land near to their home as the residents struggle to find spaces in cemeteries, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 12.

At least 1,354 Palestinians were killed, and 6,049 others wounded by the ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, according to the Gaza-based health ministry.

In a press statement sent to Xinhua, the ministry said that "44 Palestinians were killed on Thursday as Israel intensified its air attacks on various areas of the Gaza Strip."

According to the sources, Israel's attacks also targeted residential neighborhoods and multi-story buildings in the Gaza Strip.

The airstrikes were carried out in response to a large-scale surprise attack launched by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on Saturday.

Israel's public broadcaster Kan said the Israeli death toll had risen to more than 1,300 since Saturday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     