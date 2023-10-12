1,354 Palestinians killed by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

At least 1,354 Palestinians were killed, and 6,049 others wounded by the ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, according to the Gaza-based health ministry.

Reuters

At least 1,354 Palestinians were killed, and 6,049 others wounded by the ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, according to the Gaza-based health ministry.

In a press statement sent to Xinhua, the ministry said that "44 Palestinians were killed on Thursday as Israel intensified its air attacks on various areas of the Gaza Strip."

According to the sources, Israel's attacks also targeted residential neighborhoods and multi-story buildings in the Gaza Strip.

The airstrikes were carried out in response to a large-scale surprise attack launched by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on Saturday.

Israel's public broadcaster Kan said the Israeli death toll had risen to more than 1,300 since Saturday.