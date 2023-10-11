Israeli PM, opposition leader form 'emergency unity government'
22:20 UTC+8, 2023-10-11 0
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, an opposition leader and former defense minister, announced on Wednesday the formation of "an emergency unity government."
22:20 UTC+8, 2023-10-11 0
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, an opposition leader and former defense minister, announced on Wednesday the formation of "an emergency unity government" amid the fierce conflict between Israel and Gaza's ruling faction Hamas.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports