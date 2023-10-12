﻿
Death toll from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza rises to 1,100

Xinhua
  10:45 UTC+8, 2023-10-12
The death toll of Palestinians from the ongoing Israeli airstrikes has reached 1,100, the Health Ministry in Gaza said in a statement Wednesday.

The airstrikes were carried out in response to a large-scale surprise attack launched by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on Saturday.

"About 5,339 Palestinians, including 1,217 children and 744 women, were wounded by the (Israeli) army," the statement added.

Ministry Undersecretary Yousef Abu Al-Rish told reporters that all hospital beds in the Palestinian enclave had been occupied, and medicines were about to run out as the conflict continued.

Abu Al-Rish said the ministry was using the limited power of generators to continue emergency services for the injured and sick people, because the Gaza Strip's power plant had run out of fuel and electricity had been cut off by Israel.

