US President Biden meets Chinese FM in Washington

US President Joe Biden met here Friday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, first conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping's greetings to Biden.

The ongoing visit, Wang added, is aimed at communicating with the US side to follow through on the important common understandings reached by the two heads of state, and proceed from the Xi-Biden Bali summit toward a San Francisco summit, to prevent bilateral ties from further deteriorating and bring the China-US relationship back on the track of healthy and steady development at an early date.

The one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques are the most important political foundation for bilateral relations, which must be upheld without interference, Wang said.

China heeds the US hope to stabilize and improve relations with China, he said, adding that the two sides need to act with a sense of responsibility for the world, history, and people, and push for the steady and sound development of China-US relations in line with the three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation proposed by Xi.

This is not only in the fundamental interests of the two countries and two peoples, but also the common aspiration of the international community, Wang said.

Biden, for his part, extended his greetings to Xi.

He made clear that he attaches importance to US-China relations, expressing hope that the United States is willing to stay in contact with China to jointly address global challenges.

During his stay in Washington, Wang also had two rounds of talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and held strategic communication with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.