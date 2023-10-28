﻿
News / World

EU calls for pauses in Gaza bombing to allow humanitarian aid access

Xinhua
  09:28 UTC+8, 2023-10-28       0
European leaders on Friday called for "pauses for humanitarian needs" to allow aid into Gaza through humanitarian corridors.
Xinhua
  09:28 UTC+8, 2023-10-28       0

European leaders on Friday called for "pauses for humanitarian needs" to allow aid into Gaza through humanitarian corridors.

During the two-day EU summit that ended on Friday in Brussels, leaders of the 27-member bloc held heated discussions over the conflicts between Israel and Hamas and between Ukraine and Russia.

European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday that the escalation of the conflict in Gaza was extremely dangerous to the region and the world, and that the EU was working to avoid this.

"The European Council reiterates the importance of ensuring the protection of all civilians at all times in line with international humanitarian law," said the official statement issued after the summit.

The leaders also said the EU "supports the holding of an international peace conference soon."

Humanitarian convoys have been trickling in since Oct. 21 after two weeks of no cargo going into Gaza, but their scale and frequency is nowhere near enough, a World Food Programme official said at a press briefing in Geneva on Friday.

Regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the European heads of state and government confirmed their commitment to continue providing military support to Ukraine through the European Peace Facility and the EU Military Assistance Mission, as well as bilateral assistance by the member states.

Hungary and Slovakia, however, have been reluctant to approve the bloc's draft budget for 2024, which includes new financing commitments for Ukraine.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     