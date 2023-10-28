Singapore to launch new direct flight route to Palau

Singapore's Changi Airport Group and Alii Palau Airlines have announced a new direct flight route connecting Singapore and Koror in the Pacific island country of Palau.

The service will be operated by Royal Bhutan Airlines (Drukair), the official carrier of the Royal Government of Bhutan, according to Changi Airport Group on Friday.

This service set to commence on November 23 will connect Singapore to two of the world's most pristine destinations, Bhutan and Palau, following the signing of an open skies agreement in 2022 between Singapore and Palau. The direct flight service will enable travellers to experience the beauty of Palau in just five hours.

Alii Palau Airlines Managing Partner Akanksha Johri said, "With our non-stop route from Singapore to Palau, this pristine paradise becomes effortlessly accessible from any corner of the world, facilitated by the unparalleled connectivity of Singapore Changi Airport."

Executive Vice President of Air Hub and Cargo Development at Changi Airport Group, Lim Ching Kiat said, "Changi Airport is happy to welcome a new city link to Palau, which enhances Changi's network with the Southwest Pacific region."

"Travellers from Palau can also use the new flight to visit Singapore and other countries, leveraging on Changi Airport's connectivity to Southeast Asia and beyond," Lim added.

Tandi Wangchuk, Chief Executive Officer of Drukair, said, "This partnership symbolizes our commitment to opening the world to travellers, making the extraordinary journey from the heart of the Himalayas to the pristine shores of Palau more accessible and enjoyable than ever before."

"We're thrilled to unite these incredible destinations, offering a gateway to adventure, culture, and natural wonders," said the Drukair CEO.