Chinese FM meets US national security advisor

Xinhua
  17:46 UTC+8, 2023-10-28
Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, met Friday with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.
Xinhua
  17:46 UTC+8, 2023-10-28       0
Chinese FM meets US national security advisor
Xinhua

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Washington, DC, United States, on October 27.

Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, met Friday with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

The two sides held substantial and constructive strategic communication on China-US relations, high-level bilateral exchanges as well as international and regional issues of common concern, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

They agreed to make joint efforts for a meeting between the two heads of state in San Francisco.

"Taiwan independence" poses the biggest threat to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and constitutes the biggest challenge to China-US relations, Wang said, adding that "Taiwan independence" must be firmly opposed, and the opposition must be translated into concrete actions.

Wang also expounded on China's solemn position on the South China Sea issue.

The two sides agreed to maintain strategic communication.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
