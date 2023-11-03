Neck guards will not be mandatory in UK's Elite Ice Hockey League despite player's death

The English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA) has since said neck guards will become mandatory from 2024, but the Elite League is not under the governing body's control.

Ti Gong

The UK's Elite Ice Hockey League will not make neck guards mandatory but will "strongly encourage" players and officials to wear them following the death of Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson.

Johnson, 29, died after suffering a cut to his neck during a game against the Sheffield Steelers last Saturday.

The English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA) has since said neck guards will become mandatory from 2024, but the Elite League is not under the governing body's control.

Ti Gong

"We are devastated by the loss of Adam's life, and our thoughts remain with his family, teammates and everyone else affected during this difficult time," said a spokesman for the Elite Ice Hockey League.

"All clubs continue to follow the existing guidance from the International Ice Hockey Federation, that the use of a... neck laceration protector is recommended," the spokesman added.

"The Elite Ice Hockey League strongly encourages players and officials to wear one and clubs and the league will continue to support players and officials to do so."

Elite League fixtures were postponed following Johnson's death but will resume this weekend, though Nottingham and Sheffield will not be in action.

An inquest into Johnson's death was opened and adjourned in Sheffield on Friday.

Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident but officers said the inquiry "will take some time".