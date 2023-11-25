News / World

5 injured in Ukrainian capital in drone attack

At least five people were injured here overnight Saturday as Russian forces carried out a large-scale drone attack against the city, authorities said.
Reuters

An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kiev, Ukraine November 25.

At least five people were injured here overnight Saturday as Russian forces carried out a large-scale drone attack against the city, authorities said.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 75 kamikaze drones Shahed-131 and Shahed-136, and most of them were launched against Kiev, the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on Telegram.

The Ukrainian air defense destroyed 71 of the drones, it said.

The drone strike, which lasted for six hours, marked the fourth attack on Kiev this month, the Kiev City Military Administration said in a statement.

The attack disrupted the electricity supply to 77 residential buildings and 120 institutions, it said.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said four adults and an 11-year-old child suffered minor injuries in the attack.

Private houses, apartment blocks and a kindergarten in Kiev have been damaged by the falling drone parts, Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

