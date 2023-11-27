4 Chinese students, 1 woman killed in Canada vehicle crash

Four teens and a woman are dead following a two-vehicle collision in Toronto, Canada, late Saturday, local police said on Sunday.

The Chinese Consulate General in Toronto has confirmed that the four teenagers aged 15-17 are international students from China.

Police said the crash occurred on Highway 60, near Hidden Valley Road, at approximately 11:10 pm local time (1610 GMT), between a westbound Mercedes SUV and an eastbound Ford SUV.

Police said the teenagers were inside the Mercedes and pronounced dead at the scene.

A 42-year-old woman was driving the Ford SUV and succumbed to her injuries after being transported to hospital, the police said.