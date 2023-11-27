News / World

4 Chinese students, 1 woman killed in Canada vehicle crash

Xinhua
  15:47 UTC+8, 2023-11-27       0
Four teens and a woman are dead following a two-vehicle collision in Toronto, Canada, late Saturday, local police said on Sunday.
Xinhua
  15:47 UTC+8, 2023-11-27       0

Four teens and a woman are dead following a two-vehicle collision in Toronto, Canada, late Saturday, local police said on Sunday.

The Chinese Consulate General in Toronto has confirmed that the four teenagers aged 15-17 are international students from China.

Police said the crash occurred on Highway 60, near Hidden Valley Road, at approximately 11:10 pm local time (1610 GMT), between a westbound Mercedes SUV and an eastbound Ford SUV.

Police said the teenagers were inside the Mercedes and pronounced dead at the scene.

A 42-year-old woman was driving the Ford SUV and succumbed to her injuries after being transported to hospital, the police said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
Ford
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     