News / World

Mediation efforts ongoing to extend Gaza truce

Xinhua
  09:13 UTC+8, 2023-11-27       0
Mediation efforts have been intensified to extend the current Israel-Hamas humanitarian cease-fire, Palestinian sources said on Sunday.
Xinhua
  09:13 UTC+8, 2023-11-27       0

Mediation efforts have been intensified to extend the current Israel-Hamas humanitarian cease-fire, Palestinian sources said on Sunday.

"Qatar and Egypt conveyed a draft agreement to Israel and Hamas aiming to extend the current four-day cease-fire and facilitate a larger prisoner exchange between the two sides," the Palestinian sources, who wished to be anonymous, told Xinhua.

The sources said the discussions involved the release of 40 to 50 detainees in Gaza, with increased humanitarian aid flowing into the enclave to alleviate the humanitarian crisis.

Hamas has shown initial willingness regarding the Qatari-Egyptian proposal. According to a statement from a representative of the group on Sunday night, "Hamas is seeking to extend the cease-fire beyond the four days that were initially agreed upon with Israel."

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he might agree to extend the truce with Hamas by a few days if Hamas would free more hostages.

In a phone call with US President Joe Biden, Netanyahu said he would "welcome" the truce extension on the basis of an additional day for every additional ten hostages released, as outlined in the Qatari-mediated truce deal, according to an Israeli video statement.

The temporary cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, entering its third day on Sunday, entails a cessation of hostilities and an increased flow of aid trucks carrying relief supplies and fuel through the Rafah crossing.

The cease-fire agreement also stipulates the release of 50 Israeli female and teen hostages from Gaza in exchange for releasing 150 Palestinian women and children from Israeli prisons, with provisions for increasing the number of releases at subsequent stages of the agreement.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     