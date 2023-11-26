News / World

Hamas says 2nd group of Israeli, foreign hostages handed over to Red Cross

Xinhua
  08:40 UTC+8, 2023-11-26
A total of 17 hostages, including 13 Israelis and four Thais, have crossed into Egypt and are on their way to Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.
Reuters

Hostages who were abducted by Hamas gunmen during the October 7 attack on Israel are handed over by Hamas militants to members of the International Committee of the Red Cross in this screengrab taken from a video released on November 26, 2023.

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) said in a statement late Saturday that it had handed over the second group of Israeli and foreign hostages to the Red Cross.

A total of 17 hostages, including 13 Israelis and four Thais, have crossed into Egypt and are on their way to Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) wrote in a post on its X account.

The 17 people are the second group of hostages to be sent back to Israel in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The exchange was scheduled to take place around 4 pm local time (1400 GMT) Saturday, but was delayed for several hours after Hamas accused Israel of failing to meet the terms in a four-day humanitarian cease-fire agreement, which was agreed upon by the two sides on Wednesday after more than six weeks of bloody conflict.

