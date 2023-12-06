Washington Post journalists gear up for 24-hour strike amid prolonged contract negotiations

Unionized journalists at The Washington Post are set to initiate a 24-hour strike this Thursday.

Unionized journalists at The Washington Post are set to initiate a 24-hour strike this Thursday over concerns about staff reductions and complaints that management has not engaged in good-faith negotiations during the 18-month-long contract discussions, local media reported.

The proposed one-day strike would signify the initial comprehensive work stoppage at the Post since the extensive 20-week strike in 1975-1976.

According to the union, management has allegedly warned of additional layoffs should a limited number of staff members opt not to accept its terms.