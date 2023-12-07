News / World

Indonesia's Ibu volcano erupts, ash up to 1,200 meters

Xinhua
  17:36 UTC+8, 2023-12-07       0
The Ibu volcano on Halmahera Island erupted on Thursday at around 11am local time for about 90 seconds, throwing ash up to 1,200 meters above its peak.
The Ibu volcano on Halmahera Island in the eastern Indonesian province of North Maluku erupted on Thursday at around 11am local time for about 90 seconds, throwing ash up to 1,200 meters above its peak, according to the country's Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG).

"The ash column was observed to be gray in color with thick intensity toward the southeast," said Efrita Saragih, an officer of the volcano's monitoring post.

Standing as high as around 1,300 meters above sea level, Ibu volcano is classified in the second danger level, below the highest level of IV. The volcano has erupted 60 times since the beginning of this year, PVMBG said.

Saragih called on the public not to have activities within a radius of 3.5 kilometers from the crater.

"People who have outdoor activities are advised to wear nose, mouth and eye protectors when volcanic ashes fall," she said.

Located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia is one of the countries with the most volcanoes in the world.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
