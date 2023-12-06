News / World

Last hospital in northern Gaza halts operation

The only operating hospital in the conflict-ravaged northern Gaza Strip halted services on Wednesday due to fuel shortages and heavy Israeli strikes.
Reuters

Palestinian children look out of a window as an Israeli soldier operates at Al Shifa Hospital compound in Gaza City, amid the ongoing ground operation of the Israeli army against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in the northern Gaza Strip, November 22.

The only operating hospital in the conflict-ravaged northern Gaza Strip halted services on Wednesday due to fuel shortages and heavy Israeli strikes, according to a Palestinian health official.

"Kamal Odwan Hospital was out of service due to repeated Israeli targeting and the exhaustion of fuel needed to operate the generators," Munir Al-Bursh, director-general of the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, said at a press conference.

Al-Barsh said that the Israeli army continued to besiege the hospital in the town of Beit Lahia and targeted it with air and artillery bombardment.

He added that the hospital received more than 100 dead bodies overnight on Tuesday but was unable to bury them due to the heavy strikes.

Over the past two days, areas around the hospital came under two Israeli aerial attacks and witnessed heavy fighting between the Israeli army and Palestinian militants, resulting in deaths and injuries.

According to the Health Ministry, more than 10,000 displaced people have taken shelter in and around the hospital, and are unable to leave due to the fighting.

Since October 7, Israel has been waging a large-scale war against Hamas in Gaza, which has left 15,899 Palestinians dead, the ministry said on Monday.

The conflict began after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on southern Israel, which claimed the lives of about 1,200 people, according to the Israeli authorities.

