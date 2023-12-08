SpaceX launches 23 more Starlink internet satellites into space

US private space company SpaceX launched 23 more Starlink satellites into orbit early Thursday.

The satellites were launched aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in the US state of Florida at 12:07am Thursday Eastern Time, according to SpaceX.

Falcon 9's first stage returned and landed on the Just Read the Instruction droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The company later confirmed the deployment of the 23 satellites.

Starlink will deliver high-speed broadband Internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable, according to SpaceX.