News / World

U.S. President Biden's son indicted on tax charges

Xinhua
  12:11 UTC+8, 2023-12-08       0
U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden was indicted in California late Thursday on nine counts related to a Justice Department investigation into his taxes.
Xinhua
  12:11 UTC+8, 2023-12-08       0

U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden was indicted in California late Thursday on nine counts related to a Justice Department investigation into his taxes, which marks the second indictment against him this year.

The charges include failure to file and pay taxes, evading a tax assessment, and filing a false or fraudulent tax return, according to the indictment, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

The indictment, the second criminal case that Special Counsel David Weiss has brought against the president's son, showed that Hunter Biden engaged in a four-year scheme to not pay at least 1.4 million U.S. dollars in federal taxes between 2016 and 2019.

Weiss first began investigating the president's son five years ago as the U.S. attorney for Delaware, appointed by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

In September, Hunter Biden was indicted on separate gun-related charges.

Less than a year ahead of the 2024 presidential election, the U.S. president will be fighting a Republican impeachment bid while his son, the first child of a sitting president to be criminally indicted, struggles to avoid prison in two criminal cases.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     