2 killed, 4 wounded in Russian school shooting

Two people were killed, and four others wounded in a shooting at a school in the Russian city of Bryansk on Thursday, the RIA reported, citing local authorities.

The incident occurred at gymnasium No. 5 in the Bezhitskiy region, with preliminary information suggesting that an eighth-grade schoolgirl, armed with a weapon, initiated the shooting, it said.

One of the victims may have been the said girl as she may have killed herself.

Following the incident, all other students have been evacuated from the building and sent home, and the area has been cordoned off by police.