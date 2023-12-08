﻿
Putin announces plans to run for president in 2024

  20:19 UTC+8, 2023-12-08       0
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his plans to run for reelection in 2024 on Friday, reported local media RIA.
Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed on Friday his plans to run for reelection next year, said the Kremlin.

The announcement was made during an informal conversation between Putin and participants of Russia's special military operation, following a ceremony where he awarded Gold Star medals to Heroes of Russia.

"I won't hide that I have had various thoughts at different times. But now, you are right, now is the time to decide. I will run for President of the Russian Federation," the Kremlin said, citing Putin.

On Thursday, Russia's Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, voted unanimously to hold the next presidential elections on March 17, 2024.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
