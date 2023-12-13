News / World

Biden hosts Zelensky at White House, reiterates need for Congress to approve Ukraine aid

Xinhua
  08:38 UTC+8, 2023-12-13       0
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House.
Xinhua
  08:38 UTC+8, 2023-12-13       0
Biden hosts Zelensky at White House, reiterates need for Congress to approve Ukraine aid
Reuters

US President Joe Biden (right) on Tuesday hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House.

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, where he reiterated the need for Congress to approve his administration's request for more money to help Ukraine defeat Russia.

Seated in the Oval Office alongside his Ukrainian counterpart and speaking before the press, Biden called the moment right now "a real inflection point in history," adding that "Congress needs to pass the supplemental funding for Ukraine before they break for the holiday recess."

He said lawmakers on Capitol Hill failing to approve the over US$60 billion in assistance for Kiev would mean giving Russia "the greatest Christmas gift."

Proposed as early as late October by Biden, the entirety of the supplemental budget request is still being blocked by Republicans in both the Senate and the House, with the GOP members conditioning the Ukraine aid on Democrats satisfying their demand for stepped-up measures on border security.

Zelensky, on his third trip to Washington since the Russia-Ukraine conflict broke out in February 2022, thanked the United States for its support and pleaded for the American people's confidence that Ukraine "can win."

The Ukrainian leader also alluded to an agreement reached between him and Biden during his last visit in Washington in September that the United States and Ukraine will collaborate on joint weapon production. "We'll discuss how to speed this up," Zelensky said.

Before journalists were asked to be escorted out of the room so that Biden and Zelensky could start their formal bilateral talks, Biden informed them that he just signed another drawdown of weapons for Ukraine using his presidential authority.

Per Biden's direction, the Department of Defense will provide an additional package of weapons and equipment worth 200 million US dollars.

Before meeting Biden, Zelensky was on Capitol Hill, meeting with lawmakers to advocate for more aid to his country.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     