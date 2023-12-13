News / World

UN General Assembly adopts resolution demanding immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

Xinhua
  08:33 UTC+8, 2023-12-13
The UN General Assembly on Tuesday afternoon adopted a resolution demanding an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" in Gaza.
Xinhua
  08:33 UTC+8, 2023-12-13
Reuters

Egyptian Ambassador to the United Nations Osama Abdelkhalek speaks to delegates during the United Nations General Assembly, where a vote on a ceasefire resolution is expected, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York City, US, on December 12, 2023.

Member states voted down two amendments making specific reference to "extremist group Hamas," with 153 supporting the draft resolution, 10 against and 23 countries abstaining.

The resolution demands an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire," the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and "ensuring humanitarian access."

The adopted resolution underscores protecting civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations, expresses grave concern over the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the suffering of the Palestinian civilian population, and emphasizes that the Palestinian and Israeli civilian populations must be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law.

It reiterates the demand that all parties comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, "notably with regard to the protection of civilians."

The resolution also decides to adjourn the tenth Emergency Special Session temporarily and to authorize the president of the General Assembly at its most recent session to resume its meeting upon request from member states.

Tuesday's session is a continuation of the tenth Emergency Special Session of the UN General Assembly that last met on October 26 amid the present crisis in Gaza, during which it adopted a resolution on the crisis, calling for an "immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities."

The UN General Assembly has 193 member states. A two-thirds majority is required for adoption of a resolution.

In his statement delivered at the special session, General Assembly President Dennis Francis underscored the urgency to bring to an end the suffering of innocent civilians.

He reiterated the demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

"We have one singular priority - only one - to save lives," he stressed. "Stop this violence now."

Francis said the world is witnessing an "unprecedented collapse" of a humanitarian system "in real time." The UN must bring an immediate end to the suffering of civilians.

It is high time for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, he said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
