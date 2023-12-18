News / World

Late Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf laid to rest

Kuwait's late Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was laid to rest at a funeral procession held on Sunday, a day after he died at 86.
Kuwait's late Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's funeral procession is held on Sunday.

Kuwait's late Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was laid to rest at a funeral procession held on Sunday, a day after he died at 86.

Members of the ruling Al-Sabah family, including new Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, attended the funeral.

Kuwaiti National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Sadoun also attended the funeral, Kuwaiti state TV's live coverage showed.

Before the burial, the new emir led mourners in prayer for the deceased at the Bilal bin Rabah Mosque in the Hawalli Governorate.

Adorned with Kuwait's national flag, the coffin of the late emir was then carried by military servicemen and transported to the Sulaibikhat Cemetery in the Capital Governorate, where he was laid to rest.

Following his death, the country entered a 40-day national mourning on Saturday.

Sheikh Mishal was born in 1940 and is a half-brother of Sheikh Nawaf. He held important positions in the Ministry of Interior and the National Guard for many years and became the Crown Prince in October 2020.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
