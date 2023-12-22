News / World

Cape of Good Hope closed as wildfire rages on near Cape Town in South Africa

Xinhua
  21:31 UTC+8, 2023-12-22       0
The well-known Cape of Good Hope was closed Friday morning as a wildfire has been burning for the fourth day on a mountain near Cape Town, the legislative capital of South Africa.
Xinhua
  21:31 UTC+8, 2023-12-22       0
Cape of Good Hope closed as wildfire rages on near Cape Town in South Africa
Reuters

A view shows a fire over a mountain at Simon's Town as seen from Kalk Bay, in Cape Town, South Africa, December 19.

The well-known Cape of Good Hope was closed Friday morning as a wildfire has been burning for the fourth day on a mountain near Cape Town, the legislative capital of South Africa.

The wildfire started Tuesday on the mountain slopes of Simon's Town, about 40 km south of Cape Town and part of the City of Cape Town Metropolitan Municipality.

"Due to the ongoing fires in the Simon's Town area and the danger it might pose to our visitors' safety, Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) management has made the decision to close the Cape of Good Hope/Cape Point section of the Park this morning as a precautionary measure," South African National Parks (SANParks) said in a statement on its official social media account. "We strongly advise all visitors and tour operators to adhere to these closures until an official announcement regarding the Cape Point gate's reopening is made. Additionally, we recommend avoiding the Simon's Town area as much as possible."

SANParks also said Thursday evening that the wildfire had burnt approximately 1,140 hectares of land across private, public works, and TMNP properties since Tuesday.

On Wednesday, five of more than 300 firefighters battling the wildfire were injured and two were rushed to hospital.

While nearly 40 nearby houses were evacuated in the early hours of Wednesday, the fire also put Naval Base Simon's Town – South Africa's largest naval base – under threat, damaging one derelict building on its grounds.

In addition, according to an update posted Friday morning on the Cape Town city government's social media account, about 97 households in a nearby neighborhood were evacuated Thursday night. "At the moment, no further evacuations are necessary, but we are monitoring the situation closely."

Wildfires often break out on the mountain slopes around Cape Town in the hot, dry months from November to April. They become dangerous and unpredictable when fanned by strong coastal winds.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     