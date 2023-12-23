800,000 Afghan refugees return home: Afghan official

About 800,000 Afghan refugees have returned to their homeland Afghanistan since October, Afghan caretaker government chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

"Since October, around 800,000 refugees have returned home, with half of them from Pakistan," the local television channel Tolonews quoted Mujahid as saying.

The majority of the remaining 400,000 others have returned from Iran and thousands of others from Türkiye, Mujahid said.

More than 2.5 million Afghan refugees reportedly have been living in Pakistan and the same number in Iran.

Similarly, Arsala Kharoti, deputy minister of Refugees and Repatriation Affairs, has confirmed that thousands of Afghan refugees returned to their country daily.

Millions of Afghans have been living as refugees in foreign countries, according to officials.