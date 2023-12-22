News / World

France decides to close embassy in Niger

Xinhua
  22:00 UTC+8, 2023-12-22       0
France announced the indefinite closure of its embassy in Niger and the termination of the employment contracts of embassy staff.
Xinhua
  22:00 UTC+8, 2023-12-22       0

France announced the indefinite closure of its embassy in Niger and the termination of the employment contracts of embassy staff, according to a letter sent to embassy staff and seen by Xinhua on Friday.

French Ambassador to Niger Sylvain Itte said in the letter that since the coup and the violent attack in July, the French embassy has not been able to carry out the full range of functions devolved to a diplomatic representation due to the restrictions imposed on it by the Nigerien authorities.

Despite repeated requests, the competent Nigerien authorities have not responded favorably to the maintenance of the activities of the French Embassy in Niger under normal conditions, he added.

The decision to close the embassy came just hours before the departure of the last of the 1,500 French soldiers previously based in Niger, as part of the process of French disengagement at the request of Niger's new authorities, and also followed the expulsion of the current French ambassador as well as the denunciation of defense agreements by Niamey.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     