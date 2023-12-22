UN Security Council once again postpones vote on crucial Gaza aid resolution amid US disagreements

The UN Security Council on Thursday once again postponed the long-delayed vote on a critical resolution for desperately needed aid to Gaza, due to disagreements from the US.

The UN Security Council on Thursday once again postponed the long-delayed vote on a critical resolution for desperately needed aid to Gaza, due to disagreements from the United States.

This is the fourth time within a week that the voting has been postponed.

Diplomatic sources indicated that the United States is concerned about the references in the text to a "cessation of hostilities" in the Palestine-Israel conflict and the critical issue of inspecting aid trucks entering Gaza to ensure they carry only "humanitarian goods."

The current draft proposes that the United Nations take over this responsibility, a move opposed by both the United States and its close ally, Israel.

Earlier in the day, US Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Robert Wood, informed reporters as he entered a Security Council meeting on Syria, "We're still actively addressing this matter. We're putting in significant effort."

He mentioned the necessity for specific alterations in the text, stating that these changes should be substantial enough to garner their support.

As per a report published on Thursday by 23 UN and humanitarian agencies, the entire population of Gaza, which stands at 2.2 million, is currently experiencing a food crisis or an even more dire situation, with 576,600 people reaching the "catastrophic" level of starvation.

Due to severely restricted supplies reaching Gaza apart from a limited flow, the World Food Programme has reported that 90 percent of the population regularly goes without food for an entire day.

At least 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7, according to Gaza's Government Media Office. The death toll from Hamas' attack on Israel stands at roughly 1,140.

At the time of writing, ambassadors of the 15-member council are still locked in consultations over the latest draft resolution.