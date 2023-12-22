﻿
News / World

UN Security Council once again postpones vote on crucial Gaza aid resolution amid US disagreements

Xinhua
  22:31 UTC+8, 2023-12-22       0
The UN Security Council on Thursday once again postponed the long-delayed vote on a critical resolution for desperately needed aid to Gaza, due to disagreements from the US.
Xinhua
  22:31 UTC+8, 2023-12-22       0

The UN Security Council on Thursday once again postponed the long-delayed vote on a critical resolution for desperately needed aid to Gaza, due to disagreements from the United States.

This is the fourth time within a week that the voting has been postponed.

Diplomatic sources indicated that the United States is concerned about the references in the text to a "cessation of hostilities" in the Palestine-Israel conflict and the critical issue of inspecting aid trucks entering Gaza to ensure they carry only "humanitarian goods."

The current draft proposes that the United Nations take over this responsibility, a move opposed by both the United States and its close ally, Israel.

Earlier in the day, US Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Robert Wood, informed reporters as he entered a Security Council meeting on Syria, "We're still actively addressing this matter. We're putting in significant effort."

He mentioned the necessity for specific alterations in the text, stating that these changes should be substantial enough to garner their support.

As per a report published on Thursday by 23 UN and humanitarian agencies, the entire population of Gaza, which stands at 2.2 million, is currently experiencing a food crisis or an even more dire situation, with 576,600 people reaching the "catastrophic" level of starvation.

Due to severely restricted supplies reaching Gaza apart from a limited flow, the World Food Programme has reported that 90 percent of the population regularly goes without food for an entire day.

At least 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7, according to Gaza's Government Media Office. The death toll from Hamas' attack on Israel stands at roughly 1,140.

At the time of writing, ambassadors of the 15-member council are still locked in consultations over the latest draft resolution.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     