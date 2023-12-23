20 killed in attack near Burundi-DRC border

At least 20 people were killed in Gatumba, Mutimbuzi district in west Burundi's Bujumbura province, near the border between Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), by unidentified gunmen on Friday night, a Burundian government spokesman said on Saturday.

"The deadly attack targeted nine households around 8:40pm at Vugizo village quite near the border between Burundi and the DRC. The terrorists killed 20 persons including 12 children, three women and five men," said Burundian government spokesman Jerome Niyonzima in a statement to the press.

According to him, nine people were injured and rushed to health facilities in the area, adding that their health condition was not in danger.

"The Burundian government extends its condolences to the families of the innocent victims and agrees that it will take charge of hospital fees for the injured victims," said Niyonzima.

The government reiterated its commitment to preserving peace and security of the population and called on joint security committees to be watchful during this end-of-year festive season.