﻿
News / World

20 killed in attack near Burundi-DRC border

Xinhua
  23:29 UTC+8, 2023-12-23       0
The terrorists killed 20 persons including 12 children, three women and five men.
Xinhua
  23:29 UTC+8, 2023-12-23       0

At least 20 people were killed in Gatumba, Mutimbuzi district in west Burundi's Bujumbura province, near the border between Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), by unidentified gunmen on Friday night, a Burundian government spokesman said on Saturday.

"The deadly attack targeted nine households around 8:40pm at Vugizo village quite near the border between Burundi and the DRC. The terrorists killed 20 persons including 12 children, three women and five men," said Burundian government spokesman Jerome Niyonzima in a statement to the press.

According to him, nine people were injured and rushed to health facilities in the area, adding that their health condition was not in danger.

"The Burundian government extends its condolences to the families of the innocent victims and agrees that it will take charge of hospital fees for the injured victims," said Niyonzima.

The government reiterated its commitment to preserving peace and security of the population and called on joint security committees to be watchful during this end-of-year festive season.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     