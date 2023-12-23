News / World

SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft back to Earth with scientific research samples

Xinhua
  19:26 UTC+8, 2023-12-23       0
SpaceX Dragon cargo resupply spacecraft returned to Earth on Friday with scientific research samples and hardware.
Xinhua
  19:26 UTC+8, 2023-12-23       0

SpaceX Dragon cargo resupply spacecraft returned to Earth on Friday with scientific research samples and hardware.

According to NASA, Dragon undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) at 5:05pm Eastern Time on Thursday.

After about 20 hours of flight, Dragon made a parachute-assisted splashdown off the coast of the US state of Florida on Friday.

Dragon carried back to Earth more than 4,300 pounds (1,950 kg) of supplies and scientific experiments designed to take advantage of the space station's microgravity environment, said NASA.

Dragon launched on November 9 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The spacecraft arrived at the ISS on November 11 as SpaceX's 29th commercial resupply services mission for NASA, delivering about 6,500 pounds of research investigations, crew supplies and station hardware.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     