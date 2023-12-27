Dense fog shrouds Indian capital affecting flights, trains

Dense fog Wednesday shrouded the Indian capital territory and outskirts impacting flight and train services, officials said.

Reuters

Reports said over 100 flights were affected at the Delhi airport as visibility dropped to just 25 meters.

"While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," reads an advisery issued by the airport.

CAT III-compliant aircraft are equipped with advanced instrumentation and technology, allowing them to operate in low-visibility conditions, such as dense fog, according to the airport.

The low visibility also disrupted the movement of vehicular traffic on roads and train services.

According to railway officials, over two dozen trains approaching Delhi or passing through it are running late due to the dense fog.

In the wake of foggy conditions, several collisions were reported across the neighboring Uttar Pradesh. One person was killed and 12 others injured after multiple vehicles collided on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Unnao. In Bareilly, a speeding truck rammed into a house due to low visibility.

According to the India Meteorological Department, dense to very dense fog is likely to continue over northwest India during the next three to four days.