﻿
News / World

'Parasite' actor Lee found dead amid drug allegations: Yonhap

Reuters
  11:59 UTC+8, 2023-12-27       0
Lee Sun-kyun, a South Korean actor in the Oscar-winning film "Parasite," was found dead, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing police.
Reuters
  11:59 UTC+8, 2023-12-27       0
'Parasite' actor Lee found dead amid drug allegations: Yonhap
AFP

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun arrives for the 50th International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton Hotel in New York City on November 21, 2022.

Lee Sun-kyun, a South Korean actor in the Oscar-winning film "Parasite," was found dead, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing police.

Lee had been under investigation over illegal drug use allegations amid an ongoing government crackdown on illegal drugs.

Lee was found unconscious next to charcoal briquettes inside a car at a park in Seoul on Wednesday morning, after his wife reported to police that Lee had left home and she had found what appeared to be a suicide note, Yonhap said.

'Parasite' actor Lee found dead amid drug allegations: Yonhap
AFP

Police investigate a car in which the body of South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun was found at a park in central Seoul on December 27, 2023.

Seoul's Jongno police station did not immediately respond to phone calls.

South Korea has tough drug laws, and drug crimes are typically punishable by at least six months in prison or up to 14 years for repeat offenders and dealers.

Lee had been questioned three times by police, including for 19 hours over the weekend. The actor had said he was tricked into taking drugs by a bar hostess who then tried to blackmail him, Yonhap reported.

Born in 1975, Lee starred as a rich family's father in "Parasite," and also played leading roles in South Korean movies including the 2012 thriller "Helpless" and 2014's "All About My Wife," among others.

Lee had the lead role in Apple TV+'s first Korean-language original series, which rolled out in 2021. "Dr. Brain," a six-episode sci-fi thriller, was about a cold-hearted neurologist, Koh Se-won, who tries to find clues to a mysterious family accident through brain experiments.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Oscar
Apple
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     