All 379 on board evacuated from aircraft in flames at Tokyo's Haneda Airport: NHK

  18:05 UTC+8, 2024-01-02
  18:05 UTC+8, 2024-01-02       0

All 379 passengers and crew members on board a Japan Airlines airplane that was caught in fire at Tokyo's Haneda Airport have evacuated, local media reported Tuesday.

The airplane, flight 516 from New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido Prefecture to Tokyo's Haneda Airport, collided with what appears to be a Japan Coast Guard aircraft after landing at Haneda Airport, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing Japan Airlines.

Firefighters are extinguishing the flames, it said.

NHK footage showed a large burst of fire erupting from a side of the Japan Airlines plane as it taxied on a runway and soon the blaze engulfed the aircraft.

Video from inside the plane

The cause of the incident was not immediately clear, but television reports said that the Airbus collided with a coastguard aircraft.

Officials were not immediately available for comment.

The television footage showed flames coming out windows and the plane's nose on the ground as rescue workers sprayed it.

There was also burning debris on the runway.

Source: Agencies   Editor: Wang Xiang
