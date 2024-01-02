News / World

Over 2,550 Palestinians arrested in West Bank since outbreak of Gaza conflict: Israeli army

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday it had arrested more than 2,550 wanted people in the West Bank since the outbreak of the conflict with Hamas.
Reuters

An Israeli soldier walks by tanks near the Israel-Gaza border, in southern Israel, on January 1, 2024.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday it had arrested more than 2,550 wanted people in the West Bank since the outbreak of the conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip on October 7.

The IDF said in a statement that about 1,300 of the detainees were Hamas members.

On the night between Sunday and Monday, the IDF, the Israeli Security Agency (ISA), and the Border Police arrested 10 wanted people throughout the West Bank and confiscated many weapons, according to the statement.

The arrests were made in the town of Qatanna near Jerusalem, in the village of Beit Iba located near the city of Nablus, and in the town of Bani Na'im near the city of Hebron, it said, adding "terror" funds were confiscated in another Israeli operation in Hebron.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
