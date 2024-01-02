News / World

S. Korea's opposition party chief taken to hospital after being attacked

Xinhua
  13:28 UTC+8, 2024-01-02       0
Lee Jae-myung, chief of South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party, was taken to a hospital after being attacked by an unidentified person.
Xinhua
  13:28 UTC+8, 2024-01-02       0
S. Korea's opposition party chief taken to hospital after being attacked
Reuters

South Korea's opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung falls after being attacked by an unidentified man during his visit to Busan, South Korea, on January 2, 2024.

Lee Jae-myung, leader of South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party, was injured on Tuesday after being stabbed in the neck by an unidentified man during his visit to the country's southeastern port city of Busan, multiple local media reported.

While taking questions from reporters at about 10:27am local time (1:27am GMT) after touring the construction site of a new airport in Busan, Lee was stabbed on the left side of his neck and collapsed on the floor with blood.

The fire authorities were quoted as saying that Lee suffered a laceration around one centimeter deep.

Citing the medical staff, a Democratic Party spokesman told reporters that Lee's jugular vein was believed to have been damaged with an additional bleeding feared.

Lee was transferred by helicopter to a hospital in Seoul after receiving an emergency treatment in Busan.

Video footage showed that the assailant approached Lee asking for an autograph and stabbed him in the left neck. People around Lee wrestled the attacker to the ground before the police arrested him at the scene. According to Yonhap news agency, the knife possessed by the attacker was at least 20 centimeters long.

About 20 minutes after the attack, Lee was taken to a nearby hospital in a conscious state.

The assailant, estimated to be in his 60s or older, reportedly kept mum about his identify and motive.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered the police and relevant authorities to rapidly find out the truth and make every effort to support Lee for his treatment, according to the presidential office.

Yoon stressed that such violent acts should never be tolerated under any circumstances.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     