News / World

Death toll of Palestinians rises to 21,978 in Gaza: ministry

Xinhua
  08:38 UTC+8, 2024-01-02       0
The death toll of Palestinians has risen to 21,978 after the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Monday.
Xinhua
  08:38 UTC+8, 2024-01-02       0
Death toll of Palestinians rises to 21,978 in Gaza: ministry
Reuters

Palestinians stand in a house destroyed by an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on January 1, 2024.

The death toll of Palestinians has risen to 21,978 after the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Monday.

Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qedra said in a press statement that the Israeli army killed 156 Palestinians and wounded 246 others in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours.

The new causalities bring the number of Palestinian deaths to 21,978 and injuries to 56,697 since October 7, according to al-Qedra.

He said that Israeli attacks had killed 326 medical workers and forced 30 of the 35 hospitals in the Gaza Strip out of service.

Al-Qedra called on international organizations to protect the health care system and its personnel in the Gaza Strip and said his ministry was in talks with UN agencies on the restart of health centers in different regions of the Palestinian enclave.

He also stressed the need to send medical teams and field hospitals to the Strip to meet the enormous needs for health care.

He criticized the mechanism in place for the injured Palestinians to receive treatment outside the Gaza Strip, pointing out that only 645 wounded people have been able to do so thus far, accounting for 1 percent of the total population in need of medical attention.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     