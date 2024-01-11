15 people dead after rioting, unrest in PNG
Fifteen people have been confirmed dead following unrest and riots in Papua New Guinea (PNG) that started on Wednesday, according to reports from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) on Thursday.
Eight people died in riots in the country's capital of Port Moresby, while a further seven were killed in Lae, PNG's second-largest city, the media outlet noted, citing an update from Lae Metro Command.
