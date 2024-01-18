News / World

Autopsy ordered for Chinese woman who dies after liposuction surgeries in Seoul

The South Korean police today will conduct an autopsy on a Chinese woman who died following multiple liposuction surgeries in Seoul, local media reported.

The investigation was launched following a police report filed by the woman's family, alleging business negligence by the plastic clinic that led to her death.

The woman, in her 20s, traveled to South Korea in November last year and underwent three liposuction surgeries within two weeks at the clinic in Gangnam district.

Post-surgery, she experienced severe pain, leading to an emergency hospital admission. Medical assessments revealed a severe infection at the surgical site, progressing into fasciitis and ultimately developing into sepsis. She died on January 10.

