News / World

US, Britain carry out new round of strikes against Houthi sites in Yemen: Houthi TV

Xinhua
  09:47 UTC+8, 2024-01-18       0
The United States and Britain bombed Houthi sites in northern Yemen before dawn on Thursday, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV said.
Xinhua
  09:47 UTC+8, 2024-01-18       0

The United States and Britain bombed Houthi sites in northern Yemen before dawn on Thursday, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV said.

The strikes hit Houthi targets in five provinces, including Hodeidah, the main port on the Red Sea coast controlled by the Houthis, the channel reported, without providing more details.

The attack followed the Houthis claim of a missile strike on a US ship in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday night.

"In support of Palestinian people and response to the US and British aggression against our country, our naval forces carried out an attack targeting the US ship 'Ginko Picardie' in the Gulf of Aden with a number of missiles, and the strike was accurate and direct," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on al-Masirah TV.

The US Central Command confirmed the Houthi attack in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the ship was slightly damaged but remained seaworthy and has continued its voyage.

The Houthis have escalated their attacks in the Red Sea since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on October 7, 2023, demanding an end to Israeli attacks and siege on Gaza.

The Houthis have controlled much of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa and the strategic Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, since ousting the internationally recognized Yemeni government in 2014.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     