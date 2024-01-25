News / World

Both black boxes of Il-76 shot down in Belgorod region found, says Sputnik

Xinhua
  17:12 UTC+8, 2024-01-25       0
Both black boxes of the Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft that was shot down were found at the crash site in the Belgorod region.
Xinhua
  17:12 UTC+8, 2024-01-25       0
Both black boxes of Il-76 shot down in Belgorod region found, says Sputnik
Reuters

Traffic police officers block off a road near the crash site of the Russian Ilyushin Il-76 military transport plane outside the village of Yablonovo in the Belgorod Region, Russia January 24.

Both black boxes of the Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft that was shot down were found at the crash site in the Belgorod region, Russia's Sputnik news agency reported Thursday.

"Both black boxes were discovered – a flight data recorder and a voice recorder," Sputnik said, citing the emergency services.

The black boxes have been handed over to investigators, according to the emergency services.

Also on Thursday, the Interfax news agency cited a Russian lawmaker as saying that Russia and Ukraine will continue exchanging prisoners of war despite the downing of the Russian military plane.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     