Both black boxes of Il-76 shot down in Belgorod region found, says Sputnik

Both black boxes of the Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft that was shot down were found at the crash site in the Belgorod region, Russia's Sputnik news agency reported Thursday.

"Both black boxes were discovered – a flight data recorder and a voice recorder," Sputnik said, citing the emergency services.

The black boxes have been handed over to investigators, according to the emergency services.

Also on Thursday, the Interfax news agency cited a Russian lawmaker as saying that Russia and Ukraine will continue exchanging prisoners of war despite the downing of the Russian military plane.