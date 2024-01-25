﻿
News / World

Man sentenced to death for 2019 Kyoto Animation arson attack

Xinhua
  17:18 UTC+8, 2024-01-25       0
A Japanese court on Thursday sentenced Shinji Aoba to death for the fatal 2019 arson attack at a Kyoto Animation Co. studio that killed 36 people.
Xinhua
  17:18 UTC+8, 2024-01-25       0
Man sentenced to death for 2019 Kyoto Animation arson attack
Reuters

An aerial view shows firefighters battling fires at the site where a man started a fire after spraying a liquid at a three-story studio of Kyoto Animation Co. in Kyoto, western Japan, July 18, 2019.

A Japanese court on Thursday sentenced Shinji Aoba to death for the fatal 2019 arson attack at a Kyoto Animation Co. studio that killed 36 people.

Aoba, 45, from Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, earlier admitted to carrying out the attack at the animation firm's premises in Kyoto, western Japan, on July 18, 2019, which left 36 employees dead and 32 others injured.

Presiding Judge Keisuke Masuda at the Kyoto District Court said Aoba was "not in a state of mental incompetence or diminished capacity" at the time.

Aoba had told the court he was motivated to carry out the attack under the belief that Kyoto Animation had plagiarized a novel he had entered into a contest run by the firm, with the defense lawyers arguing Aoba was suffering from delusions and could not be held criminally responsible.

Prosecutors had demanded the death penalty for Aoba, saying his delusions had a limited impact on his behavior and did not constitute a reason to refrain from handing down the maximum sentence.

While the judge recognized Aoba suffered from a delusional disorder, he said the defendant's conduct was little affected by delusions, pointing out that Aoba carried out the crime on his own will, out of his grudge against Kyoto Animation, and it is way too grave and tragic that 36 people died.

The high-profile trial began last September, more than four years after the incident, as Aoba sustained life-threatening burns and needed to undergo intense treatment and rehabilitation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     