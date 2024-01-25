S. Korean ruling party lawmaker attacked on street

A South Korean ruling party lawmaker was attacked on the street in Seoul and transferred to a hospital, Yonhap news agency said Thursday.

Bae Hyun-jin of the ruling People Power Party was hit in the back of her head by an unidentified pedestrian on the street in Seoul's southern Gangnam district at about 5pm local time.

The assailant was believed to have attacked the female legislator with a blunt instrument.

Bae was taken to a hospital for treatment after bleeding, and it was known to be a non-life-threatening injury.

She was quoted by Yonhap as saying that the attacker hit her after asking who she was.

The assailant was arrested by police at the scene and taken to a nearby police station.