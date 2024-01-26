10 injured after cruise ship hits breakwater in Japan's Yokohama

A night cruise ship collided with a breakwater at the Port of Yokohama in Japan on Thursday evening, injuring 10 people, local media reported.

The Japan Coast Guard received a distress call at around 8:20pm local time on Thursday, saying "a cruise ship that had departed from Yokohama Port for guests to enjoy the nightscape hit a breakwater and is inundated," Japanese daily Mainichi Shimbun said Friday.

The vessel sustained damage to the bow and experienced minor flooding, but there was no risk of it sinking, the report said.

According to the Yokohama City Fire Bureau, 10 people on board were transported to the hospital, with two moderately injured and eight others slightly injured.

The passenger ship was the 14.98-meter-long Santa Barca. A total of 13 passengers and crew members were on board, according to the Yokohama Coast Guard Office.

The ship had reportedly left the Port of Yokohama for the city of Kawasaki that evening, and was returning to Yokohama when it hit the breakwater.