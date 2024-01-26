﻿
News / World

10 injured after cruise ship hits breakwater in Japan's Yokohama

Xinhua
  16:18 UTC+8, 2024-01-26       0
A night cruise ship collided with a breakwater at the Port of Yokohama in Japan on Thursday evening, injuring 10 people, local media reported.
Xinhua
  16:18 UTC+8, 2024-01-26       0

A night cruise ship collided with a breakwater at the Port of Yokohama in Japan on Thursday evening, injuring 10 people, local media reported.

The Japan Coast Guard received a distress call at around 8:20pm local time on Thursday, saying "a cruise ship that had departed from Yokohama Port for guests to enjoy the nightscape hit a breakwater and is inundated," Japanese daily Mainichi Shimbun said Friday.

The vessel sustained damage to the bow and experienced minor flooding, but there was no risk of it sinking, the report said.

According to the Yokohama City Fire Bureau, 10 people on board were transported to the hospital, with two moderately injured and eight others slightly injured.

The passenger ship was the 14.98-meter-long Santa Barca. A total of 13 passengers and crew members were on board, according to the Yokohama Coast Guard Office.

The ship had reportedly left the Port of Yokohama for the city of Kawasaki that evening, and was returning to Yokohama when it hit the breakwater.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     