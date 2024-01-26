News / World

Turkish president approves ratification of Sweden's NATO membership

Xinhua
  09:30 UTC+8, 2024-01-26       0
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has approved the ratification of Sweden's membership in NATO.
Xinhua
  09:30 UTC+8, 2024-01-26       0

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has approved the ratification of Sweden's membership in NATO, according to a protocol published in the country's official gazette on Thursday.

Erdogan published the law two days after the Turkish parliament passed the bill to approve Sweden's bid to join the Western military alliance.

Erdogan "decided to publish the law adopted by the Turkish Grand National Assembly regarding Sweden's accession to the North Atlantic Treaty, and signed the presidential decree regarding Sweden's accession protocol to NATO and approved the relevant protocol," his office said.

The Turkish parliament voted on the bill after a debate in the Grand National Assembly on Tuesday night. A total of 346 lawmakers participated in the voting, with 287 votes in favor, 55 against, and four abstentions.

With Türkiye's ratification, Hungary remains the only NATO member country that hasn't approved Sweden's application for NATO membership.

Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO after Russia launched its military campaign in Ukraine in 2022. Their accession requires the unanimous approval of all members of NATO.

Türkiye approved Finland's NATO bid in March last year but has slow-walked Sweden's accession, demanding the Nordic country further address Ankara's security concerns.

In October last year, Erdogan signed Sweden's NATO accession protocol and submitted it to the parliament for ratification.

The foreign affairs committee of the Turkish parliament approved Sweden's NATO bid following deliberation in December last year, in a key step to put it to a full parliamentary vote.

Türkiye has been under pressure from the United States to approve Sweden's accession to NATO, but Ankara was holding up its ratification to press Washington to allow the sale of F-16 fighter jets.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     