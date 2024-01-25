Israeli army kills 20 Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza City

The Israeli army on Thursday killed at least 20 Palestinians who were waiting for aid near Kuwait Square, a major intersection in Gaza City.

AFP

The Israeli army on Thursday killed at least 20 Palestinians who were waiting for aid near Kuwait Square, a major intersection in Gaza City, according to a statement by the Gaza-based Health Ministry.

The ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said 150 others were injured in the Israeli strike, adding that the death toll is likely to rise, as dozens of seriously injured citizens, who were sent to the city's Al-Shifa Medical Complex, may fail to be treated due to the limited medical capabilities of the hospital.

Eyewitnesses also confirmed to Xinhua that the Israeli army fired bullets and shells at a gathering of Gaza residents, resulting in a large number of deaths and injuries.