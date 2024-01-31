News / World

19 killed after bus, trailer collide in north Mexico

Xinhua
  08:56 UTC+8, 2024-01-31       0
At least 19 people were killed early on Tuesday after a double-decker passenger bus collided with a trailer on the Mazatlan-Culiacan Highway in northern Mexico.
A firefighter and forensic experts work near a charred vehicle following a highway collision between a truck and a bus filled with passengers, in Elota, Sinaloa, Mexico, on January 30, 2024, in this still image from video obtained from social media.

At least 19 people were killed early on Tuesday after a double-decker passenger bus collided with a trailer on the Mazatlan-Culiacan Highway in northern Mexico, Sinaloa state Attorney General Sara Bruna Quinonez Estrada confirmed.

In a message posted on social media platform X, the head of the Sinaloa State Attorney General's Office said: "So far, according to the expert work that is still being carried out in that area, 19 lifeless bodies have been registered" at the site of the accident in the municipality of Elota.

"We still do not have the total number of people who were traveling; we are in the process of comparing it with the (bus) company's list," she said.

The bus burst into flames following the impact and bodies were burnt beyond recognition, so it will take time "to verify the identification" of the fatal victims, she added.

In a later statement, Sinaloa's government said the bus was traveling between Guadalajara and Los Mochis when the accident occurred at 5:15am local time.

The trailer overturned on the road when the bus drove into it, leading both vehicles to catch fire.

The cause of the accident has not been verified, according to local media.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
