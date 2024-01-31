News / World

DPRK conducts launching drill of strategic cruise missile

Xinhua
  09:03 UTC+8, 2024-01-31       0
The armed forces of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) conducted a launching drill of strategic cruise missile "Hwasal-2" in waters off its west coast on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  09:03 UTC+8, 2024-01-31       0
DPRK conducts launching drill of strategic cruise missile
Reuters

View of what appears to be a strategic cruise missile drill carried out by the DPRK on January 30, 2024, at an undisclosed location in DPRK in this picture released by the Korean Central News Agency on January 31, 2024.

The armed forces of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) conducted a launching drill of strategic cruise missile "Hwasal-2" in waters off its west coast on Tuesday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Wednesday, citing a report of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army (KPA).

The launching drill "made a contribution to checking the KPA's rapid counterattack posture and improving its strategic striking capability," the KCNA report said.

The drill had no adverse effect on the security of any neighboring country, it added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     