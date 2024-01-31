DPRK conducts launching drill of strategic cruise missile

The armed forces of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) conducted a launching drill of strategic cruise missile "Hwasal-2" in waters off its west coast on Tuesday.

The armed forces of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) conducted a launching drill of strategic cruise missile "Hwasal-2" in waters off its west coast on Tuesday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Wednesday, citing a report of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army (KPA).

The launching drill "made a contribution to checking the KPA's rapid counterattack posture and improving its strategic striking capability," the KCNA report said.

The drill had no adverse effect on the security of any neighboring country, it added.